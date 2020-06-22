French Council of State maintained $56 million fine on Google

The top administrative court in France maintained decision of imposing fine of 50 million euros ($56 million) on Alphabet’s Google, it announced on Friday. The upheld decision was made last year on the breach of European Union online privacy laws by the tech giant.

Although the amount of fine is a tiny proportion of what the Google has been making in profits, but still the amount involved is not negligible. The fine represents the biggest ever imposed on a Silicon Valley tech giant for not abidance of such regulations.

In a written statement presented by a Google spokeswoman on Friday, Google hinted that it would be reviewing the decision for likely amendments.

Users are supposed to identify with and have control on the way their personal information would be used. And at Google we made investments in devising such tools which are not only helping them to do both but are also industry-leading, the tech giant said in the statement.

This case in question was not about whether there was a need to get the user consent to offer them with personalized advertisements, but the thing was how that consent was to be taken. The company will now look for changes to be made as per current ruling.

In January last year, CNIL, the French regulator, found that practice of the world’s biggest search engine in handling users’ sensitive data is not appropriate. The tech giant has not transparently and clearly informed its users about using of their personal. It also remained unsuccessful in properly obtaining customers’ consent before offering them with personalized ads.

The regulator’s decision was based on the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that became effective in 2018. The GDPR has been recognized as the biggest progress in more than two decades towards regulating privacy of users’ data.