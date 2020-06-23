A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is 12.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.75 and a high of $226.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $183.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.94% off the consensus price target high of $231.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -68.13% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.94, the stock is 3.62% and 13.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. WDAY registered -14.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $163.94.

The stock witnessed a 12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.45%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 12400 employees, a market worth around $44.47B and $3.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.65. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.64% and -18.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workday Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

847 institutions hold shares in Workday Inc. (WDAY), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 93.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.94M, and float is at 172.22M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 92.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.96 million shares valued at $2.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.71% of the WDAY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.27 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.66 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 7.91 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez Gomez Luciano, the company’s Co-President. SEC filings show that Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 7,343 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $176.30 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that DUFFIELD DAVID A (Director) sold a total of 78,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $176.13 per share for $13.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Sisco Robynne (Co-President & CFO) disposed off 95 shares at an average price of $178.71 for $16977.0. The insider now directly holds 171,253 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 22.19% up over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 47.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.31% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.