A peek at Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN): Who has invested in It?

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) is 207.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALPN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.3% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.80, the stock is 153.68% and 217.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 250.29% off its SMA200. ALPN registered 166.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 232.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a 251.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 436.56%, and is 191.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.64% over the week and 13.43% over the month.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $198.48M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 475.61% and -21.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.70%).

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $1.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,508.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 182.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN), with 7.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.52% while institutional investors hold 74.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.59M, and float is at 11.14M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 44.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.67 million shares valued at $10.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.75% of the ALPN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 2.57 million shares valued at $7.41 million to account for 13.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $3.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.54 million.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) that is 25.27% higher over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -46.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.52% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.