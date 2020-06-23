Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock Plunged by -5.56% yesterday

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is -19.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $5.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is 5.39% and 14.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -5.56% at the moment leaves the stock 7.07% off its SMA200. ACRS registered -66.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3999 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3998.

The stock witnessed a 23.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.51%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $64.89M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.57% and -71.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-158.70%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $1.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.80% in year-over-year returns.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.01% while institutional investors hold 94.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.62M, and float is at 38.13M with Short Float at 4.57%. Institutions hold 84.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MFN Partners Management, LP with over 4.0 million shares valued at $4.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ACRS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.18 million shares valued at $3.3 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $2.73 million, while Endurant Capital Management, LP holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $2.72 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn James E, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flynn James E sold 699,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $2.69 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Flynn James E (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $4.50 per share for $7671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, Flynn James E (10% Owner) disposed off 51,484 shares at an average price of $4.51 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 1,073,127 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -2.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.26% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.25.