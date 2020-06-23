AECOM (ACM) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is -10.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.76 and a high of $52.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.26% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.53, the stock is -5.19% and 5.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -3.45% off its SMA200. ACM registered 5.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.86.

The stock witnessed a 8.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.14%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

AECOM (ACM) has around 86000 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $16.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.07% and -26.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

AECOM (ACM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AECOM (ACM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AECOM is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $3.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -405.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.00% in year-over-year returns.

AECOM (ACM) Top Institutional Holders

426 institutions hold shares in AECOM (ACM), with 7.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.80% while institutional investors hold 91.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.55M, and float is at 152.39M with Short Float at 4.38%. Institutions hold 86.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 23.55 million shares valued at $702.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.71% of the ACM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 20.2 million shares valued at $603.1 million to account for 12.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 14.15 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $422.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.25% of the shares totaling 13.21 million with a market value of $394.45 million.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at AECOM (ACM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rudd Troy, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Rudd Troy bought 8,343 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $30.05 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75793.0 shares.

AECOM disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Vollmer John C. (Group President, MS) sold a total of 30,240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $43.28 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11415.0 shares of the ACM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Feld Peter A (Director) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $42.56 for $8.51 million. The insider now directly holds 5,975,266 shares of AECOM (ACM).

AECOM (ACM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading -58.60% down over the past 12 months. KBR Inc. (KBR) is -1.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.6% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.