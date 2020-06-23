Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) Is Up 32.57% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Alio Gold Inc. (AMEX: ALO) is 32.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $0.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 13.10% and 29.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 14.10% at the moment leaves the stock 51.13% off its SMA200. ALO registered 42.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8854 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7211.

The stock witnessed a 17.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.00%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.60. Distance from 52-week low is 274.10% and 5.05% from its 52-week high.

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alio Gold Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year.

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Alio Gold Inc. (ALO), with 3.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.35% while institutional investors hold 53.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.99M, and float is at 82.58M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 51.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 6.24 million shares valued at $3.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.26% of the ALO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 5.53 million shares valued at $2.68 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.8 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $0.87 million, while Sun Valley Gold LLC holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $0.61 million.

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO): Who are the competitors?

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is -47.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.99% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.