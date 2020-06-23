Analysts suggest The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) could spike 46.6% in a year

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -19.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.74 and a high of $59.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $45.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.6% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.39, the stock is -0.10% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -11.03% off its SMA200. TD registered -21.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.21.

The stock witnessed a 12.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.17%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89031 employees, a market worth around $82.71B and $30.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.84 and Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.53% and -23.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $6.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

952 institutions hold shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), with 919.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 54.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 54.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 148.13 million shares valued at $6.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the TD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 64.94 million shares valued at $2.75 billion to account for 3.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 56.86 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $2.41 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 48.54 million with a market value of $2.06 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -46.99% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -41.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.8% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.