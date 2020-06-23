AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) – The 37.6% Upside Potential Remains

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is 43.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The AQB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 14.52% and 37.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 40.75% off its SMA200. AQB registered 0.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5313 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1106.

The stock witnessed a 22.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.62%, and is 18.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $98.12M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.72% and -23.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.40%).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,066.70% year-over-year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), with 4.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.95% while institutional investors hold 68.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.12M, and float is at 14.73M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 58.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Security, LLC with over 14.25 million shares valued at $23.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.42% of the AQB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 1.88 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EPIQ Partners, LLC which holds 0.63 million shares representing 1.97% and valued at over $1.03 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRK RANDAL J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KIRK RANDAL J bought 5,175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $7.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.17 million shares.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that FRANK DAVID A bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $1.50 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the AQB stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 220.83% up over the past 12 months. Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) is 79.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.85% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.