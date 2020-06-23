CNMD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Now

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is -38.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.66 and a high of $116.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNMD stock was last observed hovering at around $69.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12%.

Currently trading at $68.85, the stock is -7.78% and -3.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -24.44% off its SMA200. CNMD registered -20.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.11.

The stock witnessed a -5.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.95%, and is -6.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $950.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.77. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.82% and -41.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Analyst Forecasts

CONMED Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.96 with sales reaching $122.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.60% in year-over-year returns.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in CONMED Corporation (CNMD), with 781.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.74% while institutional investors hold 106.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.48M, and float is at 27.34M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 103.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.22 million shares valued at $241.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the CNMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.06 million shares valued at $175.05 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 1.45 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $83.07 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $73.14 million.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at CONMED Corporation (CNMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruiz-Caban Wilfredo, the company’s EVP QA, RA and Operations. SEC filings show that Ruiz-Caban Wilfredo sold 9,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $82.02 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3951.0 shares.

CONMED Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Workman John L (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $94.63 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16035.0 shares of the CNMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Peters Stanley W III (VP GM Advanced Surgery) disposed off 187 shares at an average price of $104.18 for $19481.0. The insider now directly holds 38 shares of CONMED Corporation (CNMD).

CONMED Corporation (CNMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -9.95% down over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -7.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.23% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.