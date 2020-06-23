Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 109.21% Upside

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN) is 202.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $24.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The COHN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56%.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is 162.66% and 195.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -11.55% at the moment leaves the stock 204.67% off its SMA200. COHN registered 137.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 265.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.99.

The stock witnessed a 240.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 251.47%, and is 211.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 113.65% over the week and 34.90% over the month.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $8.48M and $56.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 331.41% and -51.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohen & Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), with 959.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 82.71% while institutional investors hold 14.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.15M, and float is at 0.22M with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 2.57% of the Float.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading -12.66% down over the past 12 months. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is -25.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.07% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9330.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.