CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE: CRY) is -29.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.63 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.69% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.88% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.23, the stock is -15.63% and -12.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. CRY registered -36.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.95.

The stock witnessed a -13.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.17%, and is -16.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $667.67M and $275.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.59. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.26% and -41.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CryoLife Inc. (CRY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CryoLife Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $50.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in CryoLife Inc. (CRY), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.88% while institutional investors hold 81.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.39M, and float is at 36.24M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 78.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.67 million shares valued at $95.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.03% of the CRY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.95 million shares valued at $49.88 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.44 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $41.33 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $31.41 million.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at CryoLife Inc. (CRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horton Amy, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Horton Amy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $23.81 per share for a total of $71415.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99642.0 shares.

CryoLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that McCall Ronald D (Director) sold a total of 1,719 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $22.82 per share for $39219.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, McCall Ronald D (Director) disposed off 4,734 shares at an average price of $26.05 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 127,865 shares of CryoLife Inc. (CRY).

CryoLife Inc. (CRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -9.95% down over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -13.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.33% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.82.