Dissecting STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) top performing stock: Get the Stats

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is -7.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.54 and a high of $33.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -21.96% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.27, the stock is 4.62% and 10.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 1.74% off its SMA200. STAG registered -6.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.07.

The stock witnessed a 16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.86%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $428.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.05 and Fwd P/E is 70.53. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.88% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAG Industrial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $117.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Top Institutional Holders

443 institutions hold shares in STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), with 254.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 87.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.71M, and float is at 148.44M with Short Float at 5.30%. Institutions hold 87.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.87 million shares valued at $447.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.36% of the STAG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.03 million shares valued at $361.06 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nuveen Asset Management which holds 7.05 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $158.71 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 5.94 million with a market value of $133.72 million.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacoby Francis X III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jacoby Francis X III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $23.75 per share for a total of $23750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Jacoby Francis X III (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $24.50 per share for $49000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25499.0 shares of the STAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Mecke Stephen C (COO and EVP) disposed off 51,212 shares at an average price of $31.32 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 4.28% up over the past 12 months. Prologis Inc. (PLD) is 13.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.89% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.95.