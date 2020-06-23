Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) is 98.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $9.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The DYAI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 47.07% and 60.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 13.37% at the moment leaves the stock 75.60% off its SMA200. DYAI registered 53.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.75.

The stock witnessed a 73.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.14%, and is 16.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 9.66% over the month.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $264.40M and $1.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.66. Distance from 52-week low is 308.76% and 10.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Analyst Forecasts

Dyadic International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $1.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 227.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 240.20% in year-over-year returns.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI), with 8.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.19% while institutional investors hold 23.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.45M, and float is at 19.21M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 16.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.05 million shares valued at $5.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.93% of the DYAI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bandera Partners LLC with 0.68 million shares valued at $3.55 million to account for 2.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northeast Financial Consultants Inc which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.94% and valued at over $1.3 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.95 million.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 19.60% up over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 2.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.17% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.