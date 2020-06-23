Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Edison Nation Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) is 32.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 12.29% and 18.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -12.83% at the moment leaves the stock 21.97% off its SMA200. EDNT registered 20.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3337 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1710.

The stock witnessed a 16.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.79%, and is 13.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.54% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $20.14M and $19.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.76% and -49.04% from its 52-week high.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT), with 7.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.66% while institutional investors hold 78.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.90M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 12.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.27% of the EDNT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20400.0 shares valued at $37332.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding.

Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Edison Nation Inc. (EDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.