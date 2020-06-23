Here are the top Institutional holders of Anthem Inc. (ANTM) shares

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is -12.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $171.03 and a high of $312.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANTM stock was last observed hovering at around $266.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.3% off the consensus price target high of $423.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 2.14% higher than the price target low of $271.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $265.21, the stock is -5.53% and -2.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.73% off its SMA200. ANTM registered -9.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $278.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $273.26.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.83%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) has around 70600 employees, a market worth around $66.64B and $109.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.54. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.07% and -15.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anthem Inc. (ANTM) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anthem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.91 with sales reaching $29.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Top Institutional Holders

1,501 institutions hold shares in Anthem Inc. (ANTM), with 441.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 92.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.40M, and float is at 250.79M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 92.52% of the Float.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Anthem Inc. (ANTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penczek Ronald W, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Penczek Ronald W sold 545 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $297.74 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4400.0 shares.

Anthem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that ZIELINSKI THOMAS C (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 6,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $297.70 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25192.0 shares of the ANTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, PERU RAMIRO G (Director) disposed off 1,102 shares at an average price of $300.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 10,770 shares of Anthem Inc. (ANTM).

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 40.56% up over the past 12 months. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is 16.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.17% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.