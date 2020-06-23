Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is 30.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.28 and a high of $155.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTXS stock was last observed hovering at around $144.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $153.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.79% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -15.87% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.84, the stock is 2.03% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 20.37% off its SMA200. CTXS registered 45.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.11%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $18.14B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.34 and Fwd P/E is 23.54. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.43% and -6.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.80%).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citrix Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $772.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Top Institutional Holders

998 institutions hold shares in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 102.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.74M, and float is at 122.47M with Short Float at 4.39%. Institutions hold 101.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.55 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.79% of the CTXS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.28 million shares valued at $2.02 billion to account for 11.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.73 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $811.29 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 4.24 million with a market value of $599.94 million.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Insider Activity

A total of 158 insider transactions have happened at Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUGH PAUL J., the company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that HOUGH PAUL J. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $141.92 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69690.0 shares.

Citrix Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that SOISSON JESSICA (VP, CAO & Corp Controller) sold a total of 5,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $136.41 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27163.0 shares of the CTXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, CALDWELL NANCI (Director) disposed off 213 shares at an average price of $145.90 for $31077.0. The insider now directly holds 32,469 shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 46.54% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.15% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.