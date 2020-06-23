Here is a breakdown of the Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) stock performance

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) is 97.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.60 and a high of $108.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The XLRN stock was last observed hovering at around $101.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42%.

Currently trading at $104.80, the stock is 8.84% and 7.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 3.37% at the moment leaves the stock 50.94% off its SMA200. XLRN registered 160.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.09.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.98%, and is 10.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $5.53B and $75.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 178.72% and -3.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Analyst Forecasts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $24.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN), with 7.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.50% while institutional investors hold 104.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.36M, and float is at 46.59M with Short Float at 8.33%. Institutions hold 90.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.0 million shares valued at $718.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the XLRN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 million shares valued at $460.07 million to account for 9.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.26 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $382.95 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.54% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $364.69 million.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F, the company’s SVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F sold 17,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $88.19 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11216.0 shares.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 36,774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $85.51 per share for $3.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11216.0 shares of the XLRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Veness Adam M (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $85.58 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 21,161 shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN).

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -7.94% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -24.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.03% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.14.