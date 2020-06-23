Immersion Corporation (IMMR) picks momentum as shares drop -9.44%

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is -20.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $8.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -11.63% and -10.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -16.84% off its SMA200. IMMR registered -23.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.77.

The stock witnessed a -14.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.68%, and is -9.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $169.33M and $37.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.88. Profit margin for the company is -37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.45% and -31.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $5.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Immersion Corporation (IMMR), with 506.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 89.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.01M, and float is at 25.91M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 88.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raging Capital Management, Llc with over 4.83 million shares valued at $25.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.35% of the IMMR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.75 million shares valued at $20.08 million to account for 13.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.21 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $11.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.22% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $10.78 million.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haidamus Ramzi, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Haidamus Ramzi sold 7,611 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $6.03 per share for a total of $45894.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57603.0 shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Akerman Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $5.41 per share for $16230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Haidamus Ramzi (President and CEO) acquired 2,800 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $19586.0. The insider now directly holds 2,800 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading 20.45% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 11.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.5% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.1.