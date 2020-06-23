Is Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) a good stock to buy now?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC) is 1.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $11.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The HYAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.18, the stock is 1.01% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.86% off its SMA200. HYAC registered a gain of 2.62% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.36%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.43% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 121.19. Distance from 52-week low is 12.86% and -9.67% from its 52-week high.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC), with institutional investors hold 58.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.98M, and float is at 40.00M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 58.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $33.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the HYAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 1.95 million shares valued at $19.09 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 1.71 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $16.73 million, while Omni Partners LLP holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $15.65 million.