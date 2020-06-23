Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) is -24.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONCT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -0.30% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -26.36% off its SMA200. ONCT registered -55.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8643 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4268.

The stock witnessed a 0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.48%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $53.37M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.93% and -62.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-231.50%).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Analyst Forecasts

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.10% this year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.20% while institutional investors hold 13.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.36M, and float is at 11.31M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 9.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Creative Planning with over 0.49 million shares valued at $1.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.17% of the ONCT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.83 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dowling & Yahnke LLC which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $0.44 million, while California, University Of-Regents holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.