Positives for General Finance Corporation (GFN) as stock gains in recent trading

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is -42.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $11.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 0.38% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -23.87% off its SMA200. GFN registered -20.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.95.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.98%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) has around 985 employees, a market worth around $177.54M and $368.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.48 and Fwd P/E is 23.70. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.53% and -43.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Finance Corporation (GFN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Finance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $78.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in General Finance Corporation (GFN), with 16.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.60% while institutional investors hold 50.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.30M, and float is at 14.31M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 23.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 2.12 million shares valued at $13.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the GFN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gagnon Advisors, LLC with 0.89 million shares valued at $5.56 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.82 million shares representing 2.67% and valued at over $5.11 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $4.34 million.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at General Finance Corporation (GFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARIBAULT WILLIAM H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARIBAULT WILLIAM H bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $2375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42704.0 shares.

General Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that BARIBAULT WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $4.86 per share for $3405.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42204.0 shares of the GFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, TASHJIAN LARRY D (Director) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $4.91 for $41735.0. The insider now directly holds 252,015 shares of General Finance Corporation (GFN).

General Finance Corporation (GFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) that is trading -12.72% down over the past 12 months. Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) is 15.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.23% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 93640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.23.