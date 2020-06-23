Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is -31.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $12.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The QUAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is -7.94% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock -38.21% off its SMA200. QUAD registered -65.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2453 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8551.

The stock witnessed a 6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.04%, and is -11.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $170.00M and $3.78B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.50% and -73.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Analyst Forecasts

Quad/Graphics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -293.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.40% year-over-year.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.50M, and float is at 30.70M with Short Float at 12.56%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund with over 1.34 million shares valued at $3.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the QUAD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund with 0.88 million shares valued at $2.22 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are iShares Russell 2000 ETF which holds 0.79 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $1.98 million, while DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $3.29 million.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harned Christopher B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harned Christopher B bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $3.33 per share for a total of $9990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Quad/Graphics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that Frankowski Thomas J (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $4.30 per share for $47262.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the QUAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Vanderboom Kelly A (EVP & Treasurer) acquired 18,287 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $77239.0. The insider now directly holds 113,110 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD).

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) that is trading -67.11% down over the past 12 months.