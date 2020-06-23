Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.03% Change This Year

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDWR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $23.71, the stock is -0.25% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 0.90% off its SMA200. RDWR registered -4.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.41.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.46%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $250.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.27 and Fwd P/E is 28.84. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.99% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radware Ltd. (RDWR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radware Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $57.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Radware Ltd. (RDWR), with 7.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.54% while institutional investors hold 88.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.92M, and float is at 38.79M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 74.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Senvest Management LLC with over 4.04 million shares valued at $85.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the RDWR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with 3.79 million shares valued at $79.77 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.88 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $39.66 million, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $38.69 million.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is trading 12.91% up over the past 12 months. Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is 50.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.14% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.