Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) turns bearish with loss of -0.27 points

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The SALM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 26.82% and 47.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -16.36% at the moment leaves the stock 7.65% off its SMA200. SALM registered -43.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1596.

The stock witnessed a 80.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.26%, and is 32.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.32% over the week and 21.31% over the month.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) has around 1133 employees, a market worth around $36.13M and $251.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.31% and -47.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Analyst Forecasts

Salem Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $51.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -761.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), with 12.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.56% while institutional investors hold 42.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.68M, and float is at 11.08M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 22.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.19 million shares valued at $1.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.63% of the SALM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.52 million shares valued at $0.45 million to account for 2.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.73% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $0.3 million.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EPPERSON STUART W, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that EPPERSON STUART W bought 23,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $20888.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Salem Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that EPPERSON STUART W (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 23,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $0.81 per share for $18952.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the SALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, EPPERSON STUART W (Chairman of the Board) acquired 23,346 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $20820.0. The insider now directly holds 353,724 shares of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -43.34% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.23% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.