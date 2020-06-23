SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) growth is a big Buy opportunity

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is -3.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.51 and a high of $66.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.23% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.65% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.08, the stock is 1.01% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. SSNC registered 0.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.10.

The stock witnessed a 5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.94%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $15.28B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.25 and Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.20% and -11.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Top Institutional Holders

647 institutions hold shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), with 32.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.63% while institutional investors hold 93.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.30M, and float is at 223.83M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 82.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.69 million shares valued at $906.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the SSNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 18.95 million shares valued at $830.47 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 13.49 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $591.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 12.63 million with a market value of $553.66 million.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frank Joseph J., the company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Frank Joseph J. bought 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $58.91 per share for a total of $121.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4286.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that BOULANGER NORMAND A (Director) sold a total of 123,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $58.34 per share for $7.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, BOULANGER NORMAND A (Director) disposed off 46,109 shares at an average price of $57.48 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 230,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 40.68% up over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 10.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.3% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.