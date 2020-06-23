Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is -31.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $24.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26%.

Currently trading at $15.06, the stock is -0.64% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -22.83% off its SMA200. SPH registered -38.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.63.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.70%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) has around 3369 employees, a market worth around $927.09M and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.70 and Fwd P/E is 14.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.31% and -39.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Analyst Forecasts

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $159.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.10% year-over-year.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH), with 851.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 33.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.33M, and float is at 61.28M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 33.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 8.04 million shares valued at $113.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.94% of the SPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 2.67 million shares valued at $37.72 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.72 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $10.25 million, while UBS Group AG holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $9.03 million.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brinkworth Douglas, the company’s Sr. Vice Pres.-Product Supply. SEC filings show that Brinkworth Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $24.25 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83108.0 shares.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Bloomstein Daniel S (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $24.30 per share for $72900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24778.0 shares of the SPH stock.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading -13.23% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.52% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.