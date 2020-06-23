The Cato Corporation (CATO) Volatility At 6.04%, Should You Add A Position?

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) is -52.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $19.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CATO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is -12.72% and -17.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -43.61% off its SMA200. CATO registered -34.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

The stock witnessed a -20.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.19%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) has around 10060 employees, a market worth around $204.25M and $695.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.74% and -57.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Analyst Forecasts

The Cato Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in The Cato Corporation (CATO), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.18% while institutional investors hold 91.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.96M, and float is at 20.90M with Short Float at 5.90%. Institutions hold 86.01% of the Float.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Cato Corporation (CATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times.

The Cato Corporation (CATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading -40.42% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.88% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.02.