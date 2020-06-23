The incline in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) is -30.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.25 and a high of $54.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ST stock was last observed hovering at around $37.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.22% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.56% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.28, the stock is -2.19% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -15.65% off its SMA200. ST registered -22.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.08.

The stock witnessed a 5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.00%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has around 21050 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $3.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.27% and -31.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $579.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.40% year-over-year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Top Institutional Holders

472 institutions hold shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 102.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.60M, and float is at 156.21M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 101.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.36 million shares valued at $502.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the ST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.03 million shares valued at $434.69 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.21 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $411.16 million, while Generation Investment Management LLP holds 7.76% of the shares totaling 12.2 million with a market value of $353.05 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COTE JEFFREY J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that COTE JEFFREY J bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $34.86 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that ZIDE STEPHEN M (Director) sold a total of 17,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $48.35 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13426.0 shares of the ST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Elliott Allisha (SVP Human Resources) disposed off 23,039 shares at an average price of $53.37 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 63,940 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST).