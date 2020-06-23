These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Support.com Inc. (SPRT)

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is 49.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 45.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is 24.76% and 22.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 10.14% at the moment leaves the stock 47.72% off its SMA200. SPRT registered 97.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3237 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3140.

The stock witnessed a 24.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.14%, and is 25.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) has around 1231 employees, a market worth around $30.17M and $57.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.16. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.79% and 6.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Support.com Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.80% this year.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Support.com Inc. (SPRT), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.38% while institutional investors hold 47.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.05M, and float is at 15.32M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 36.95% of the Float.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Support.com Inc. (SPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaffer Shelly B., the company’s EVP CFO. SEC filings show that Schaffer Shelly B. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Support.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Bloom Richard A (President and CEO) bought a total of 123,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $2.05 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Bloom Richard A (President and CEO) acquired 605,000 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 780,442 shares of Support.com Inc. (SPRT).

Support.com Inc. (SPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -17.23% down over the past 12 months. Office Depot Inc. (ODP) is 21.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.97% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 33720.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.