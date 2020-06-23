Things appear to be looking up for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is 3.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.66 and a high of $149.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMB stock was last observed hovering at around $143.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $148.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.9% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.65% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.06, the stock is 1.64% and 2.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 3.72% off its SMA200. KMB registered 4.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.96.

The stock witnessed a 3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.46%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $47.86B and $18.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.74 and Fwd P/E is 18.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.38% and -4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.60%).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.77 with sales reaching $4.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Top Institutional Holders

1,920 institutions hold shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 76.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 341.40M, and float is at 339.38M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 76.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.27 million shares valued at $3.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the KMB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.98 million shares valued at $3.19 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.45 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $2.36 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 7.68 million with a market value of $981.57 million.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Underhill Kimberly K, the company’s President, KCNA. SEC filings show that Underhill Kimberly K sold 4,679 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $139.00 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33058.0 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Underhill Kimberly K (President, KCNA) sold a total of 9,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $139.18 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33058.0 shares of the KMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Underhill Kimberly K (President, KCNA) disposed off 24,469 shares at an average price of $140.25 for $3.43 million. The insider now directly holds 33,058 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 6.04% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 0.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.81% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.