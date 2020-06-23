This Indicator Is Supporting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) is 44.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $10.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $11.03, the stock is 23.27% and 43.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 5.10% at the moment leaves the stock 48.50% off its SMA200. AGLE registered 69.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.19.

The stock witnessed a 27.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.63%, and is 23.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 215.29% and 1.05% from its 52-week high.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.08% while institutional investors hold 60.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.10M, and float is at 33.01M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 57.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.87 million shares valued at $13.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.43% of the AGLE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 2.85 million shares valued at $13.29 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.91 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $8.9 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $7.99 million.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quinn Anthony G., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Quinn Anthony G. bought 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): Who are the competitors?

