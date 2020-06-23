Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) down -3.40% since start of the year

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is -3.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.90 and a high of $31.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.1% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.97, the stock is 4.99% and 6.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 7.45% at the moment leaves the stock 6.50% off its SMA200. VCYT registered -3.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.54.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.06%, and is 8.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $122.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.03% and -13.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $19.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.80% in year-over-year returns.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), with 861.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 104.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.79M, and float is at 49.51M with Short Float at 10.93%. Institutions hold 102.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with over 4.46 million shares valued at $108.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the VCYT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.22 million shares valued at $102.52 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. which holds 3.57 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $86.68 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $79.92 million.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Bonnie H, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Anderson Bonnie H sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $26.56 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Kennedy Giulia C (Chief Scientific & Med Officer) sold a total of 10,786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $26.22 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80487.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Cohen Fred E (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $26.86 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -23.72% lower over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -46.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.47% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.37.