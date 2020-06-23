What should you know before buying stock in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is -16.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.92 and a high of $14.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The VGR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $24.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.47% off the consensus price target high of $24.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.47% higher than the price target low of $24.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.15, the stock is -4.97% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -6.38% off its SMA200. VGR registered 21.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.81.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.78%, and is -6.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has around 1418 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.32 and Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.78% and -22.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vector Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $529.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), with 27.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.48% while institutional investors hold 72.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.00M, and float is at 126.58M with Short Float at 5.12%. Institutions hold 59.16% of the Float.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBOW BENNETT S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEBOW BENNETT S sold 98,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $11.99 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Vector Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) sold a total of 51,236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $12.12 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the VGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, LAMPEN RICHARD (EVP) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $10.85 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 296,486 shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is -9.06% lower over the past 12 months. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is -59.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.04.