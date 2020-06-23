Which Institutions Own Shares In The Unilever Group (UL)?

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) is 0.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.06 and a high of $64.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $57.20, the stock is 4.10% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.31% off its SMA200. UL registered -8.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.83.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.19%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

The Unilever Group (UL) has around 149867 employees, a market worth around $146.56B and $58.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.84 and Fwd P/E is 19.48. Distance from 52-week low is 29.82% and -11.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

The Unilever Group (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Unilever Group (UL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Unilever Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year.

The Unilever Group (UL) Top Institutional Holders

735 institutions hold shares in The Unilever Group (UL), with 26.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 7.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 7.20% of the Float.

The Unilever Group (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 0.21% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 14.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.81% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.