Who are the Institutional Holders in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is -38.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.91 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.67, the stock is -5.13% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -27.51% off its SMA200. FULT registered -32.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.01%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $820.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.08 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.75% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $162.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 68.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.48M, and float is at 160.48M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 67.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.46 million shares valued at $223.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the FULT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.3 million shares valued at $187.32 million to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 12.58 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $144.57 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 6.45 million with a market value of $74.14 million.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sargent Angela M, the company’s SEVP & Chief Info Officer. SEC filings show that Sargent Angela M sold 8,172 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $11.59 per share for a total of $94744.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50730.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Campbell David M (Sr Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $11.30 per share for $26009.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11902.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Campbell David M (Sr Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,454 shares at an average price of $11.97 for $29363.0. The insider now directly holds 14,204 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -13.40% down over the past 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -18.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.16% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.