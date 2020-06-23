Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF)?

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) is -42.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.98 and a high of $32.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The FDEF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is 2.16% and 10.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -26.30% off its SMA200. FDEF registered -33.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.19.

The stock witnessed a 13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.90%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $161.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.03% and -44.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Analyst Forecasts

First Defiance Financial Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $53.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 85.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 83.00% in year-over-year returns.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF), with 523.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 30.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.40M, and float is at 55.17M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 29.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.56 million shares valued at $52.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the FDEF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.76 million shares valued at $40.64 million to account for 7.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.79 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $26.33 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $21.7 million.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hileman Donald P., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hileman Donald P. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $28.39 per share for a total of $28390.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70082.0 shares.

First Defiance Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Reisner John R. sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $30.32 per share for $21224.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7068.0 shares of the FDEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Hileman Donald P. (President and CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $30.02 for $30023.0. The insider now directly holds 71,190 shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF).