Why Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is the topic of conversation today

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) is 2.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The AWX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 27.93% and 38.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 12.56% at the moment leaves the stock 9.30% off its SMA200. AWX registered -15.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4714 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6237.

The stock witnessed a 36.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.12%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.91% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) has around 388 employees, a market worth around $7.43M and $68.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.36% and -29.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Analyst Forecasts

Avalon Holdings Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.57% while institutional investors hold 19.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.88M, and float is at 2.14M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 12.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.10% of the AWX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 3.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raffles Associates, LP which holds 70014.0 shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $90318.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 33100.0 with a market value of $42699.0.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is -33.97% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 94.71% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.