Why has Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) dropped -0.94% in last trading?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is -5.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.28 and a high of $212.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $181.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.8% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.25% lower than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.71, the stock is 1.57% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. STZ registered -2.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $173.05.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.12%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $39.10B and $8.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.33% and -15.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.98 with sales reaching $1.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

1,331 institutions hold shares in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), with 18.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.88% while institutional investors hold 94.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.85M, and float is at 151.89M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 85.41% of the Float.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HETTERICH F PAUL, the company’s EVP & Pres. Beer. SEC filings show that HETTERICH F PAUL sold 9,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $203.52 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53548.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that HETTERICH F PAUL (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $203.91 per share for $7.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62923.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, LOCKE JAMES A III (Director) disposed off 8,298 shares at an average price of $204.50 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 39,000 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) that is trading -12.00% down over the past 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is -31.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.81% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.32.