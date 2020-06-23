Why Shares of Open Lending LLC (LPRO) Are Going Crazy

Open Lending LLC (NASDAQ: LPRO) is 43.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.37 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.14, the stock is 25.54% and 38.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 44.42% off its SMA200. LPRO registered a loss of 44.88% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.32.

The stock witnessed a 47.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.35%, and is 12.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 757.00 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Distance from 52-week low is 61.58% and -21.35% from its 52-week high.

Open Lending LLC (LPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Open Lending LLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $21.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Open Lending LLC (LPRO) Top Institutional Holders

Open Lending LLC (LPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Open Lending LLC (LPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.