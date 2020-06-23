Why should you buy stock in Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is -48.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 77.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is 7.25% and -43.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -33.91% off its SMA200. SAVA registered 115.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3406.

The stock witnessed a 30.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.82%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 11.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 159.22% and -75.62% from its 52-week high.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Cassava Sciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.70% this year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.47% while institutional investors hold 23.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.48M, and float is at 22.19M with Short Float at 13.39%. Institutions hold 21.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 1.74 million shares valued at $7.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the SAVA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.83 million shares valued at $3.43 million to account for 3.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.65 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $2.69 million, while Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $2.53 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARBIER REMI, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BARBIER REMI bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 26 that BARBIER REMI (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 26 and was made at $4.15 per share for $41500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, ROBERTSON SANFORD (Director) acquired 423,788 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 662,623 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).