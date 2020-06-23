Will UGI Corporation (UGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -29.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.75 and a high of $54.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $31.99, the stock is -2.91% and 4.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -18.67% off its SMA200. UGI registered -40.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.57%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $6.73B and $6.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.81 and Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.08% and -41.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

666 institutions hold shares in UGI Corporation (UGI), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 84.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.94M, and float is at 206.63M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 83.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.36 million shares valued at $623.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the UGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 21.15 million shares valued at $564.05 million to account for 10.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 16.56 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $441.57 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 12.55 million with a market value of $334.59 million.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jastrzebski Thaddeus J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jastrzebski Thaddeus J bought 7,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $32.29 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21921.0 shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Perreault Roger (EVP, Global LPG) bought a total of 918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $27.53 per share for $25273.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32336.0 shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Walsh John L (President & CEO) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $30.45 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 457,879 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is trading -38.86% down over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -47.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.45% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.