Zovio Inc (ZVO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is 43.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZVO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is 6.44% and 30.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 11.74% at the moment leaves the stock 50.18% off its SMA200. ZVO registered -12.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5629 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9333.

The stock witnessed a 1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.20%, and is 18.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 9.57% over the month.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $89.18M and $405.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.15% and -30.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.40%).

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Analyst Forecasts

Zovio Inc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Zovio Inc (ZVO), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.44% while institutional investors hold 75.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.34M, and float is at 29.67M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 69.68% of the Float.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Zovio Inc (ZVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 27 times.