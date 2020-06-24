A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) is -23.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $58.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $39.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.67% off the consensus price target high of $47.08 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -32.89% lower than the price target low of $29.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.23, the stock is -0.65% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.03% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -32.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.93.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.60%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $18.23B and $13.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.89 and Fwd P/E is 14.42. Distance from 52-week low is 38.38% and -33.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

657 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), with 256M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.15% while institutional investors hold 69.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 461.63M, and float is at 199.06M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 30.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 19.21 million shares valued at $721.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the CCEP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.17 million shares valued at $456.65 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.3 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $198.78 million, while Boston Partners holds 1.00% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $169.67 million.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading -22.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.44% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.