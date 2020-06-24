Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is 36.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.11 and a high of $26.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.79% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.54% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.81, the stock is 16.46% and 30.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 8.40% at the moment leaves the stock 43.37% off its SMA200. AMRC registered 65.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.25.

The stock witnessed a 16.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.75%, and is 12.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has around 1127 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $929.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.57 and Fwd P/E is 22.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.87% and -1.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameresco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $196.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Top Institutional Holders

154 institutions hold shares in Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), with 12.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.83% while institutional investors hold 78.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.38M, and float is at 21.07M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 58.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.07 million shares valued at $35.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.99% of the AMRC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with 1.88 million shares valued at $31.93 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.62 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $27.56 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $27.13 million.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiplock Mark, the company’s VP & CAO. SEC filings show that Chiplock Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $23.50 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ameresco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that WISNESKI FRANCIS V JR (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $23.63 per share for $47251.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74676.0 shares of the AMRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, WISNESKI FRANCIS V JR (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $22.60 for $22600.0. The insider now directly holds 76,676 shares of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KBR Inc. (KBR) that is trading -1.47% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -16.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.34% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.