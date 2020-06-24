Analysts suggest General Dynamics Corporation (GD) could spike 21.67% in a year

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is -12.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.55 and a high of $193.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The GD stock was last observed hovering at around $153.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.67% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -9.11% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.75, the stock is -0.98% and 7.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. GD registered -13.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.01.

The stock witnessed a 10.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.28%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has around 102900 employees, a market worth around $44.52B and $38.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.98 and Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.91% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Dynamics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.17 with sales reaching $8.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.10% in year-over-year returns.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.57M, and float is at 266.60M.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at General Dynamics Corporation (GD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stratton John G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stratton John G bought 3,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $164.81 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3048.0 shares.

General Dynamics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that LYLES LESTER L (Director) sold a total of 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $159.15 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8271.0 shares of the GD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Whited Gary L (Vice President) disposed off 16,465 shares at an average price of $186.59 for $3.07 million. The insider now directly holds 13,498 shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 4.62% up over the past 12 months. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is -25.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.