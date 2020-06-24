Check out this: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is on the verge of a huge rally

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is -7.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.89 and a high of $46.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The FR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.49% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.25% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.84, the stock is -3.17% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -3.53% off its SMA200. FR registered 4.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.53.

The stock witnessed a 6.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.05%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $431.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.14 and Fwd P/E is 45.06. Profit margin for the company is 44.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.16% and -17.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $108.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 98.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.68M, and float is at 125.74M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 97.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.21 million shares valued at $638.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.10% of the FR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.94 million shares valued at $629.52 million to account for 14.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.16 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $237.86 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $153.88 million.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YAP JOHANNSON L, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that YAP JOHANNSON L sold 553 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $45.90 per share for a total of $25383.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that YAP JOHANNSON L (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $45.80 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the FR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, YAP JOHANNSON L (Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 10,897 shares at an average price of $45.98 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 259,562 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 2.74% up over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 5.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.1% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.