CRSA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Now

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) is 19.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRSA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is 12.47% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock 14.73% off its SMA200. CRSA registered a gain of 21.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

The stock witnessed a 20.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.48%, and is 18.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 122.04. Distance from 52-week low is 24.95% and -13.27% from its 52-week high.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA), with institutional investors hold 81.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.25M, and float is at 18.75M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 81.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 2.28 million shares valued at $22.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the CRSA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 2.04 million shares valued at $20.04 million to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnetar Financial LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $17.24 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $16.27 million.