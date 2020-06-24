Dissecting Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is 3.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.13 and a high of $93.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $88.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.72% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.57% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.28, the stock is 0.99% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 11.90% off its SMA200. A registered 20.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.24.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.70%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 16370 employees, a market worth around $27.18B and $5.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.63 and Fwd P/E is 24.83. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.05% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

1,079 institutions hold shares in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 89.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.00M, and float is at 307.66M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 89.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.28 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the A Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.06 million shares valued at $1.79 billion to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 23.79 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $1.7 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 13.57 million with a market value of $972.21 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FIELDS HEIDI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FIELDS HEIDI sold 10,392 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $91.00 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Gonsalves Rodney (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold a total of 4,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $85.30 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42143.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Thaysen Jacob (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $86.53 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 102,806 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading -17.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.33% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.