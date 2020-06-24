ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) is -52.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.59 and a high of $11.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOHO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is -4.03% and -21.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 9.82% at the moment leaves the stock -52.17% off its SMA200. MOHO registered a loss of -68.39% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4091 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9772.

The stock witnessed a -22.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.87%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 12.58% over the month.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) has around 677 employees, a market worth around $104.01M and $329.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.60% and -73.76% from its 52-week high.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in ECMOHO Limited (MOHO), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.25% while institutional investors hold 0.16% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 16545.0 shares valued at $93975.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the MOHO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 1200.0 shares valued at $6816.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.