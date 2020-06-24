Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $44.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENLV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.91% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 15.68% and 19.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 11.50% at the moment leaves the stock -31.49% off its SMA200. ENLV registered -66.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.67.

The stock witnessed a 6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.32%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 78.27% and -85.75% from its 52-week high.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), with 5.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.08% while institutional investors hold 21.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.40M, and float is at 7.50M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 12.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.45 million shares valued at $2.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the ENLV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $1.8 million to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 94990.0 shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 28149.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -17.57% down over the past 12 months. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 9.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 76.75% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.